At Vanchana Deeksha, YSRC MPs train guns on ‘real betrayer’ Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Condemning the alleged injustice done to Andhra Pradesh by the BJP-led NDA government and the TDP government in the State, YSRC MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders sat on a 12-hour ‘Vanchana Vyatireka Deeksha’ in Visakhapatnam on Monday.According to the YSRC leaders, the Deeksha was aimed at exposing “the real betrayer of the State -- Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.”

Almost all the leaders of the Opposition party, who addressed the well-attended event held at Vizag Central Park, left no stone unturned to blame the TDP chief for the current predicament of the State.

Speaking to reporters, YSRC MP from Ongole YV Subba Reddy said, “If not for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, our State might have got the Special Category Status. He partnered with the BJP all these years and was a party to the injustice done to the State. Now with an eye on elections, he took a U-turn and is trying to betray the people of Andhra Pradesh in the name of so-called Deekshas.”

All the YSRC leaders, who participated in the event wearing black dress, agreed with him.

Speaking to reporters before the commencement of the meeting, party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu and described him as “cheater par excellence”.

“It is not a Dharma Deeksha (by CM Naidu), but an Adharma Deeksha. Chandrababu Naidu appointing the wife of a BJP leader from Maharashtra as TTD Board member clearly shows his friendly ties with the BJP, but he enacts a betrayal drama to hoodwink people of the State,” he said. Later, addressing the gathering, he dared Naidu to conduct a CBI inquiry into the 10 issues raised by the YSRC. He reiterated that agitations by the YSRC will continue until the State gets Railway Zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters and Special Category Status.

Right from 7 am, when ‘Vanchana Vyatireka Deeksha’ commenced, every speaker explained how the TDP government had allegedly betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh in one form or the other.

MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said if the TDP has supported the YSRC in Parliament, it would have bring more pressure on the Centre. “But, the TDP MPs chose to act on their own. Even now, it is not too late. They can resign and join our protest,” he said.

Terming Chandrababu’s Deeksha a ‘Donga Deeksha’, he said such protests will not yield any result. V Varaprasad, party MP from Tirupati, said Naidu is the reason for the State accumulating a public debt to the tune of Rs 40 lakh crore in last four years. “The BJP and TDP are equally responsible for the injustice done to the State,” he said.

MLA RK Roja said the CM was sleeping in the last four years and has woken up just now to see the injustice done to the State. “He compromised on SCS for additional Assembly seats and when they were not granted, he took a U-turn and started blaming the BJP. In fact, Naidu is the reason for the suffering of the State,” she alleged. Roja also took exception to the comments of Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and described him a failure.

Vijayasai alleges G3 lakh cr graft by Naidu, son

Alleging that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh have misused public funds to the tone of J3 lakh crore, Vijayasai Reddy said 60 per cent of those funds got transferred to their personal accounts. He even alleged Naidu of having links with Vijay Mallya and several international arms dealers. The MP said he stands by what he had said against Naidu. “I will not rest till Naidu is put behind bars,” Vijayasai Reddy said, claiming that he has evidence against the TDP boss.

Who is betraying whom, asks Yanamala

Vijayawada: Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has lambasted the YSRC for its Deeksha in Visakhapatnam and questioned who is betraying whom. In a press release issued on Monday, Yanamala said if there is anyone who has betrayed and resorted to conspiracies, it is YS Jaganmohan Reddy. “Who is betrayer - a person who has 12 chargesheets of economic offenses against him or the one who strove dedicatedly for AP.”