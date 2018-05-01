Ayesha rape and murder case: Suspects oppose narco test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The seven suspects, including two inmates of the hostel and former Congress minister Koneru Ranga Rao’s grandson Koneru Satish Babu, named by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the brutal rape and murder case of B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, expressed their unwillingness to undergo narco test. The SIT sought the permission of the Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court to conduct narcoanalysis on the suspects to nail the real culprits in the case. It is also believed that they are readying to file a counter petition seeking relief from the investigation.

During the hearing of the petition on April 27, all the suspects contended that they already had gone through polygraphic, DNA and fingerprint analysis during the previous investigation. The suspects further claimed innocence and expressed the opinion that there was no need for them to be subjected to narcoanalysis and Brain Electrical Oscillating Signature Profiling Test (BEOSP or BEOS). “All the tests we underwent at that time gave a positive result and proved they were innocent,” said a lawyer, who is preparing to file a counter petition on behalf of one of the seven suspects.

However, in the petition filed by the SIT officials, they said that three of the suspects -- Koneru Satish Babu, Abburi Ganesh and Chithala Pawan Kumar -- during questioning on March 30 2018, gave evasive answers to the investigating team. The SIT officials also made a strong case for narcoanalysis test on the suspects to get to the bottom of the truth in the case. The SIT had requested the metropolitan magistrate court to send three of the suspects to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, to face narco analysis test and Brain Electrical Oscillating Signature Profiling Test (BEOSP or BEOS).

With the suspects gearing up to file counter against the SIT’s petition, the moot point is whether the court allows investigating agency to take all the suspects to Gujarat for narcoanalysis or not. “Though they had undergone tests in the past, there is a need for more and it is mandatory for them to appear for narcoanalysis test as the SIT explained the necessity to the court. Since the High Court gave all powers to the SIT to complete the investigation as early as possible, there is a chance of the metropolitan court giving its nod to all the proposals,” said a source. The source further said the counter petitions to be filed by suspects will be heard, but priority would be given to the investigating agency’s request.

