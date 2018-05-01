Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh MPs Chinta Mohan, Harsha Kumar accuse Centre of diluting SC, ST Act

Former MPs Chinta Mohan and GV Harsha Kumar held a round table conference at the Press Club here on Monday to highlight the alleged dilution of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former MPs Chinta Mohan and GV Harsha Kumar held a round table conference at the Press Club here on Monday to highlight the alleged dilution of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Earlier, a Bus Yatra taken out to protest against the Apex court’s order and the Centre’s stand on the SC, ST Act, reached Tirupati as part of the State-wide tour.

Speaking to the media, Chinta alleged that the Central government was trying to dilute the Act. “Though the Act is in force, many atrocities are taking place on Dalits across the country. There has been a steady increase in crimes against SCs and STs ever since the NDA government came to power at the Centre. We should not let it dilute the SC, ST Act which assures protection of Dalits,” he said.

The former Congress MP said that to mount pressure on the Central Government and Supreme Court, all Dalits should participate in the Millennium March to be held at Amaravati on May 18.Harsha Kumar said, “Millennium March is intended to highlight the injustice done to the weaker sections and Centre’s unethical plans to weaken the SC, ST Act.” He alleged that the Centre was hatching a conspiracy to remove the protective cover to SCs and STs from the attacks by diluting the Act. There is a need to launch a nation-wide movement to safeguard the interests of SCs and STs, the former MP added.

