Heavy rains lash North coastal, Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM/KAKINADA: Heavy Rains that lashed several parts of North Coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari on Tuesday brought down the increasing mercury levels, bringing respite to people from the sweltering heat.

Normal life was brought to a standstill with continuous downpour for two hours in these places and still continuing intermittently. The gusty winds resulted in tree falling at some places blocking the roadways. Vizag witnessed 6 cm rain and gusty winds with 45-50 kmph speed with flooded streets and waste strewn on roads.

Officials of IMD have warned of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds in Vizag, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari districts for the next 48 hours. Fishermen have also been directed to not venture into the sea for the next 24 hours as there would be strong surface winds.

Parked two-wheelers submerged in rainwater as heavy downpour hits coastal Andhra on Tuesday. (G Satyanarayana | EPS)

Speaking to Express, duty officer of Cyclone Warning Centre, Vizag said that these rains are commonly known as summer monsoons which are a result of cumulonimbus cloud. The rains are likely to continue for a few more hours and may intensify further depending on the climatic conditions.

