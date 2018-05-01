Irked by Andhra Pradesh government's 'none affected' claim, Hyderabad HC threatens to halt land acquisition across state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Bewildered by the submission made by the state government that no affected families eligible for rehabilitation and resettlement package under the Land Acquisition Act 2013 were found during the door-to-door survey conducted as per the 448 land acquisition notifications, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday threatened to stay the entire land acquisition process in the State if the claims of the officials were found to be false.

“It appears that the method adopted by the officials to identify affected families is not proper,” the HC said. The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL filed by the AP Agricultural Workers Union, represented by its general secretary V Venkateswarlu, seeking justice to the persons affected due to land acquisition for various projects in the state.

The union sought directions to the government for providing assistance to affected persons including agriculture labourers and others dependent on the land acquired by the government for various projects.

On an earlier occasion, AP advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas gave an undertaking to the court stating that four months’ time would be required for identifying the families affected by the 600 land acquisition notifications issued across the State.

He sought some time for placing the details before the court. The bench had directed the state government to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify the affected families.When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the AG submitted that the officials had conducted a survey and identified only one agriculture labourer as having been affected by land acquisition. In other cases, no affected family was found. Later, at a public hearing, they themselves admitted that they did not fall under the affected families category.

The livelihood of the seasonal workers was not affected due to the land acquisitions. Even the land owners did not come forward to claim that some of them were dependent on their land, he added. Not satisfied with the submissions, the bench pointed out that the labourers who were dependent on agriculture were all poor. The bench asked whether the officials had conducted the survey in accordance with law or not. The court would have an indepth enquiry into the land acquisition issue, the bench warned.