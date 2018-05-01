Home States Andhra Pradesh

Old Guntur residents demand water supply

The people staged a road blockade demanding regular supply of drinking water, on Ponnur Road in Anandapet here on Monday.

Published: 01st May 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Residents stage a road blockade demanding regular supply of drinking water, in Anandapet on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The people staged a road blockade demanding regular supply of drinking water, on Ponnur Road in Anandapet here on Monday. The public alleged that the civic body stopped supply of drinking water for taking up repair works but has failed to make any alternative arrangements.

Speaking to Express, Md Hussain, a resident, said that they have been facing hardship due to non-supply of drinking water for the past two months in Old Guntur post outbreak of diarrhoea which claimed 16 lives. Another resident, S Suresh Babu attributed the delay in pipeline installation works to the negligence of GMC officials.

GMC SE P Satyanarayana said the civic body has released drinking water through new pipelines as per schedule and added that the public were informed about the inconvenience much before.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Old Guntur water
More from this section

Small and Medium Enterprises sector of Andhra Pradesh registers growth in 10 months

YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy vows to rename Krishna district after NTR

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu spreading lies to fool people, says BJP

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards