Old Guntur residents demand water supply

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The people staged a road blockade demanding regular supply of drinking water, on Ponnur Road in Anandapet here on Monday. The public alleged that the civic body stopped supply of drinking water for taking up repair works but has failed to make any alternative arrangements.

Speaking to Express, Md Hussain, a resident, said that they have been facing hardship due to non-supply of drinking water for the past two months in Old Guntur post outbreak of diarrhoea which claimed 16 lives. Another resident, S Suresh Babu attributed the delay in pipeline installation works to the negligence of GMC officials.

GMC SE P Satyanarayana said the civic body has released drinking water through new pipelines as per schedule and added that the public were informed about the inconvenience much before.