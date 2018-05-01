Rayalaseema likely to reel under high temperature

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that maximum temperatures at some parts of Rayalaseema region are likely to record above normal in the next 24 hours while thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely in North Coastal Andhra.

On Monday, highest temperature of 43.6 degree C was recorded at Jangamaheswarapuram, followed by Kurnool with 43.3 degree C.Dry weather conditions prevailed over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Temperatures ranging between 38-42 degrees Celsius were recorded in Tirupati, Anatapur, Nellore, Ongole, Arogyavaram, Nandigama, Kavali and Vijayawada.

Major cities witnessed hot weather conditions, making the life tough for people.Rain occurred at some parts of Rayalaseema, including Tirupati.Maximum temperatures at some parts of Rayalaseema are likely to hover around 42-43 degrees Celsius. IMD predicted that temperatures at some places in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts are likely to hover around 38-40 degrees Celsius.

The low pressure area over Andaman Sea and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 3.1km above mean sea level persists. Under its influence, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari in the next two days.

The IMD also issued a warning to the weathermen stating that there will be strong surface winds from South-western direction at 45-50 km/hr along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh.