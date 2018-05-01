Shift red logs to Tirupati godown: Andhra Pradesh Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao instructed the Forest Department officials to send all the red sanders stock whatever they have in the depots, divisions and range offices to the central godown in Tirupati. “Tirupati godown has unique features and the-state-of-the-art facilities to preserve the red sanders logs,” he said.

During his visit to Tirupati to participate in ‘Dharma Poratam’ Monday, he inspected the red sanders godown, stock and its maintenance. He verified the stock of 1,368 metric tonnes of red sanders which was kept for auction in the 10th phase. He also instructed the forest officials to segregate all the stock and preserve the red wood grade-wise in the godown, which helps account it properly.BK Singh, Additional Chief Conservator of Forest, Tirupati Wildlife Circle, and other officials were present on the occasion.