Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shift red logs to Tirupati godown: Andhra Pradesh Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao

During his visit to Tirupati to participate in ‘Dharma Poratam’ Monday, he inspected the red sanders godown, stock and its maintenance.

Published: 01st May 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao inspecting the central red sanders godown in Tirupati on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao instructed the Forest Department officials to send all the red sanders stock whatever they have in the depots, divisions and range offices to the central godown in Tirupati. “Tirupati godown has unique features and the-state-of-the-art facilities to preserve the red sanders logs,” he said.

During his visit to Tirupati to participate in ‘Dharma Poratam’ Monday, he inspected the red sanders godown, stock and its maintenance. He verified the stock of 1,368 metric tonnes of red sanders which was kept for auction in the 10th phase. He also instructed the forest officials to segregate all the stock and preserve the red wood grade-wise in the godown, which helps account it properly.BK Singh, Additional Chief Conservator of Forest, Tirupati Wildlife Circle, and other officials were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sidda Raghava Rao Forest Minister
More from this section

Small and Medium Enterprises sector of Andhra Pradesh registers growth in 10 months

YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy vows to rename Krishna district after NTR

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu spreading lies to fool people, says BJP

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards