Stray dogs attack deer in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: A spotted deer was attacked by pack of stray dogs in the forest area near Karakambadi on Monday. The incident took place in the early hours at the northern side of Taraka Rama Nagar. Some of the residents of the colony who found the stray dogs attacking the spotted deer, rushed to the spot and rescued it. The deer sustained injuries on its legs and abdomen in the attack. On receiving information, the Forest Department staff rushed to the spot and veterinarians tended to the injuries of the spotted deer.
Latest
BJP panel wins Tripura Bar Council poll
ICICI-Videocon case: Income Tax Department sends second notice to Deepak Kochhar
Indefinite petrol pump strike begins in Nagaland
Chhattisgarh extends ban on CPI (Maoist) for one more year
Government may ask firms to set-up servers locally by 2022 under NTP
Qatar to hike minimum wage of migrant workers 'by end of year'