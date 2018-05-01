Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stray dogs attack deer in Andhra Pradesh

On receiving information, the Forest Department staff rushed to the spot and veterinarians tended to the injuries of the spotted deer.

Published: 01st May 2018 04:20 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A spotted deer was attacked by pack of stray dogs in the forest area near Karakambadi on Monday. The incident took place in the early hours at the northern side of Taraka Rama Nagar. Some of the residents of the colony who found the stray dogs attacking the spotted deer, rushed to the spot and rescued it. The deer sustained injuries on its legs and abdomen in the attack. On receiving information, the Forest Department staff rushed to the spot and veterinarians tended to the injuries of the spotted deer.

