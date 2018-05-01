Sudha Narayana Murthy sworn in as Tirupati Trust Board member

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Getting a second opportunity to serve in the abode of Lord Venkateswara is the rarest of thing that happens in one’s lifetime and I thank the almighty for giving me the chance, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board member Sudha Narayana Murthy.

She was sworn in as the TTD Trust Board member for the second time at Srivari Sannidhi at Tirumala on Monday. Tirumala JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju and other temple officials were present on the occasion. Speaking to the media outside the temple, Sudha Narayana Murthy said that with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Karunya Lakshmi, she would do her best for the benefit of pilgrims.

CM offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offered prayers in the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Monday evening. He entered the temple through Vaikuntham queue complex and at Mahadwaram, he was received by TTD Trust Board Chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav and TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal. After darshan of Lord Venkateswara, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam in Ranganayakula Mandapam.