Home States Andhra Pradesh

Achieve 100 per cent literacy in Andhra Pradesh: Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar

Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar has directed the officials to take steps to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the State.

Published: 02nd May 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar has directed the officials to take steps to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the State.

Observing that the dropout rate of tribal students is alarming, he asked the officials to evolve an action plan within a fortnight to check the trend. Addressing a review meeting with officials of the Education Department at the secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday, Dinesh Kumar underscored the need for extending quality education to students right from the school level.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Chief Secretary of the Education Department Adityanath Das said the government had set a target of setting up 3,500 virtual classrooms. “In the first phase, we shall  set up 931 virtual classrooms and the rest in two more phases.” School Education Department Commissioner Sandhyarani, Rajiv Vidya Mission State Project Officer Srinivas and other officials were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dinesh Kumar literacy
More from this section

YSRCP national general secretary Vijayasai Reddy's padayatra from today

Bolt from the blue: 10 dead, 5 missing in Andhra Pradesh

PIL seeks panel to improve educational standards in Andhra Pradesh schools 

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today