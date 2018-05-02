Achieve 100 per cent literacy in Andhra Pradesh: Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar has directed the officials to take steps to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the State.

Observing that the dropout rate of tribal students is alarming, he asked the officials to evolve an action plan within a fortnight to check the trend. Addressing a review meeting with officials of the Education Department at the secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday, Dinesh Kumar underscored the need for extending quality education to students right from the school level.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Chief Secretary of the Education Department Adityanath Das said the government had set a target of setting up 3,500 virtual classrooms. “In the first phase, we shall set up 931 virtual classrooms and the rest in two more phases.” School Education Department Commissioner Sandhyarani, Rajiv Vidya Mission State Project Officer Srinivas and other officials were present.