Andhra Pradesh government to hand over government IT jobs to private firms

VIJAYAWADA: With concerns being raised over the State's preparedness to effectively tackle cyber attacks, special chief secretary (CCLA) Anil Chandra Punetha proposed that a policy be formed to outsource the management of various departments' IT services to the private agencies so that the government initiatives could be implemented with technical proficiency.

Responding to the proposal in a review meeting on digital transformation through e-Pragati on Tuesday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, "Information Technology is a continuous process of upgradation. Therefore, the government must seek the services of the best in the industry. Also, extend the policy to include development of common hardware infrastructure," he said. He also suggested that the recruitment policy of the State government must specify a requirement of basic level training in IT.

On the occasion, CEO of e-Pragati project N Balasubramanyam told the CM that Single Points of Contacts (SPOCs) have been identified in the primary sector, education, panchayati raj and welfare departments for implementing the strategy of digital transformation. To this, the CM said, "Citizens must be educated about their power and be enabled to use these services."

The CEO of Real Time Governance (RTG) Babu A presented the status of grievances resolved. He said that out of 15 lakh non-financial grievances, only 2,692 were pending.

The AP FIbernet Ltd officials informed the CM that close to 2.2 lakh connections were given so far in the State. They also appraised Naidu of the progress of the green cover mapping being done using drones in Tirumala, Tirupati and Kakinada.