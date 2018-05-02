AP EAMCET- 2018 results declared: Bhogi Suraj Krishna engineering topper, Jangala Sai Supriya comes first in agriculture, medical streams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Human Resources Development minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao released the AP Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) – 2018 results here on Wednesday. While Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Srikakulam topped the engineering stream with a cumulative score of 95.2720, Jangala Sai Supriya from Visakhapatnam stood first in the agriculture and medical stream with a score of 94.7802.

Six of the top ten ranks -- G Mytreya (rank 2), G Vinayaka Srivardhan (rank 4), M Shaik Wajid (rank 5), Basvaraju Chengal Raju (rank 6), A Venkata Phani Vamsinath (rank 7) and M Vishnu Manogna (rank 10) – were bagged by candidates from Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. P Lokeshwar Reddy from YSR Kadapa district secured the third spot.

In agriculture and medical stream, G Sreevasthav from Kurnool secured second rank followed by K Sri Harsha (rank 3) from Krishna district, G Adarsh (rank 4) from Karimnagar (Telangana) and Shaik Janubhai Rafiya Kulsum (rank 5) from Anantapur.

Of the 1,90,992 candidates who appeared for the engineering stream examination, 1,38,017 (72.28 percent) qualified the test. And 1,26,197 of the qualified students were given ranks. Since the remaining 8,529 students did not clear the intermediate examinations, whose score is factored in to compute the EAMCET score, ranks were not given to them. Similarly, 63,883 of the total 73,373 students who appeared for the agriculture and medical test got qualified. Of them, 58,927 were given ranks based on their EAMCET and intermediate score.

Students can log on to www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet to download their rank cards from May 7. The counseling for the seats is expected to begin on May 26, and classes are scheduled to begin from June 11.

