Day after Chandrababu Naidu's clarion, KPCC denies Siddaramaiah 'missive' seeking Telugu voters’ support

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave a clarion call to Telugus living in Karnataka to vote against the BJP, his counterpart in the neighbouring State, Siddaramaiah, — according to the State Congress — ‘humbly appealed’ to the Telugu-speaking voters in his State to “teach a fitting lesson to the saffron party for not granting special category status to Andhra.” The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday released a letter purportedly written by Siddaramaiah to the Telugu voters in Karnataka. But when TNIE contacted the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), it clarified that Siddaramaiah hadn't written any such letter to Telugus. KPCC leaders pointed out that the letter, released by the APCC, was neither on the letter head of the Karnataka Chief Minister nor the KPCC itself.

When TNIE tried to contact APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy, who is in Karnataka campaigning for the party, he did not respond. One of the office-bearers, on condition of anonymity, however, claimed Siddaramaiah had written the letter at the instance of Reddy to woo Telugu voters. Asked why KPCC was not endorsing the same, he refused comment.

The letter supposedly written by Siddaramaiah says, “I know I need not remind you specially. I can understand that it (Centre's refusal to grant special status to AP) has been hurting you as a knife sunk in the heart. Without having scant respect for the promises the then Prime Minister made on the floor of the Parliament and without respecting the Acts passed by the Parliament, the BJP people have been insulting democracy and democratic institutions.” It goes on to recall how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reneged on promises made AP at the foothills of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati — incidentally, on Monday, Chandrababu Naidu had held a meeting in the temple town and harped on pretty much the same.

Siddaramaiah, in the letter, also recalls being a part of a joint meeting of nine Congress CMs held on June 9, 2016 under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi which reiterated the demand that special status should be granted to AP. Accusing the JD(S) of being hand in glove with the BJP, the missive points out that Modi, while singing the anti-graft tune, was seeking to send the mining mafia team of Gali Janardhan Reddy to the State Assembly. It ends with an appeal to Telugu people from both States of Andhra and Telangana living in Karnataka to teach a lesson, which the BJP can never forget.