Government committed to welfare of workers, reiterates Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that his government is committed to the welfare of workers, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to industrialists to provide housing facility to workers. He said the State government is ready to allot land and asked the officials to prepare an action plan in this regard and start implementing it from this year.

He underscored the need for mutual trust and respect between workers and managements. Participating in the May Day celebrations here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister suggested to the workers to adopt technology and stressed the need for integration of industries and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to improve the skills of students.

He said the State government had spent nearly `1,140 crore on the Chandranna Bheema scheme for providing financial assistance to family members of deceased workers. The State stands first in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) as several industrialists are coming forward to invest in the State. He said in the last three partnership summits, 2,785 MoUs worth `16 lakh crore were signed. Of them, 1,496 are in the advanced stage of implementation.

The Chief Minister assured the industrialists of providing water facility by completing the ongoing irrigation projects. He said they should provide work for everyone in the State to ensure peace in the society. Stating that 2.5 crore people out of the five crore population of the State are working in the unorganised sector, the Chief Minister directed the officials to provide minimum wages to all within three months. He said welfare measures for employees should be improved and advised the industrialists to use technology for improving production.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Labour and Employment Pitani Satyanarayana said the State government was implementing several measures for employees.

Later, the Chief Minister presented awards to industrialists and ‘Shram Shakti’ awards to workers. Referring to the present political situation in the State, he said, “Instead of observing bandhs, it is better to register protest against the Centre by working for longer time to increase productivity.

If any of our acts create unnecessary disturbances, we will have to suffer as industrialists will not come forward to invest in the State.” Stating that four lakh workers had lost jobs in Surat and other parts of Gujarat following demonetisation and implementation of GST, he said new policies should generate more employment.