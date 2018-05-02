Home States Andhra Pradesh

PIL seeks panel to improve educational standards in Andhra Pradesh schools 

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday admitted a PIL seeking establishment of a permanent evaluation committee to monitor and suggest measures to improve learning outcomes of elementary students of the government and aided schools.

The bench issued notices to the Education departments of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments for filing counter affidavits within four weeks.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with the PIL filed by R Venkat Reddy, national convenor of an NGO MV Foundation.

The petitioner's counsel cited various surveys, including the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2017 conducted by the Government of India, that starkly showed how majority of students in these schools were not able to read or write a few words in both their mother tongue Telugu and in English, or do simple arithmetic.

Even the survey conducted by MV Foundation also revealed similar levels of learning outcomes among the students in Telangana. Majority of the students in the government and government-aided schools come from the most deprived and marginal sections of the society belonging to SC, ST and OBC sections. Most of the eighth standard students in these schools do not have competencies of even 3rd standard students. In such a situation, of what was the use of such education, the counsel asked.

After hearing the case, the bench directed the respondent authorities of both states to file their counter affidavits in four weeks and adjourned the case.

Hyderabad HC Andhra Pradesh schools 
