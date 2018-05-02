RTA peon amasses Rs100-crore properties, arrested in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An peon working in the office of Deputy Transport Commissioner, Nellore, has amassed assets worth Rs 100 crore. The sleuths of the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) were thrown off their feet when they found Rs 20 lakh bank balance and two kilo gold, besides real estate property and agriculture land in the possession of Karadu Narasimha Reddy, 55, during a raid on Tuesday. The total value of the assets of the attender, whose monthly salary is just Rs 50,000, was arrived at based on the market value.

According to ACB officials, the simultaneous raids began at around 8.30 am at his residence in MV Agraharam in Nellore and houses of his relatives. Officials seized the documents of properties worth around Rs 10 crore (book value), cash of Rs 7.7 lakh, two kg gold ornaments, seven kg silver ornaments, Rs 5 lakh worth household articles and two motorcycles.

The CIU officials further noticed that the attender had a bank balance of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1.01 crore LIC deposits and he was paying Rs 10 lakh towards premium for LIC policies.

ACB Director General (DG) RP Thakur said the accused, Narasimha Reddy, was a native of Nellore town and joined government service as office attender at the office of Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) in 1984. "Though he got promotion several times, he refused to take them and preferred to remain as office attender for the last 34 years," Thakur said.

Thakur said, "Reddy possesses 18 house plots, 50.36 acres of agricultural land and one G+2 house in a posh locality in Nellore. All the properties were registered in his name and those of the members of his family. Most of the properties have been registered in the name of his wife K Hari Priya and his mother-in-law Pulion Narayanamma."

Thakur further said the accused was taken into custody and would be produced in ACB special court after the necessary formalities. "Two bank lockers are yet to be opened. We will do it on Wednesday and produce him before the ACB special court," the ACB DG said.

Assets in the name of the attender

5 acres of agriculture land at Gundlapalem of Nellore district.

222 square yard house plot he purchased in 1996 in Kondayapalem area of Nellore town

Assets held in the name of his wife

41.82 acres of agriculture land at various places in Nellore district.

17 house plots in posh localities in Nellore town

A G+2+pent house in 100 sq. yards at MV Agraharam in Nellore

Assets in the name of his mother-in-law

4.06 acres at Peramana village of Nellore dist.