SRMJEE results out, Andhra Pradesh student secures fourth rank

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh-based KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli has bagged the fourth rank in SRM Joint Engineering Extrance Examination (SRMJEE), results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Ujjwal Singh from Uttar Pradesh topped the exam. Naren Sairam Iyer from Tamil Nadu and Gayathri Venkatesh from Karnataka baged the second and third ranks respectively.

The results and the counselling schedule are available on the official SRM University website www.srmuniv.ac.in.

The exam was conducted for B.Tech aspirants from April 16 to 30 across the country. Students from seven States featured in the top 10 All-India ranks, according to a press release.

The press release said B.Tech seats are being offered at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur (Chennai), SRM Haryana, Sonepat and SRM AP, Amaravati.

Admissions to B.Tech programmes at SRM Group of Institutions will be done based on the ranks in SRMJEEE.

Counselling for admission to B.Tech has been scheduled for SRM University - Haryana, SRM University - AP, Amaravati from May 7 to 10 at their respective campuses. SRM Institute of Science & Technology has scheduled counselling from May 11 to 20, at its NCR campus and Kattankulathur campus.

Candidates can download their rank card and counselling call letter by logging into their dashboard. Founder’s Scholarships will be awarded based on the rank obtained in SRMJEEE 2018 on the first day of counselling. Top 100 ranks in SRMJEEE will receive 100% waiver of tuition and hostel fees, ranks 101 to 500 100% tuition fee waiver, ranks 501 to 1,000 75% tuition fee waiver and ranks 1,001 to 2,000 50% tuition fee waiver. Ranks 2,001 to 3, 000 will receive 25 % tuition fee waiver. A total of Rs. 30 crore worth of scholarships are on offer across SRM group of institutions.

As many as 1,72,825 candidates registered from across the country out of which 76,000 young aspirants are being invited for counselling. The test was conducted at 123 centres in India and five centres across Middle East for NRI candidates.

Spread across a sprawling 200-acre campus, SRM University, AP - Amaravati, will be globally connected whilst being regionally transformative.

The School of Engineering and Applied Sciences is already functional with the first batch of engineering students having commenced their courses in August, 2017.