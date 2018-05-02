Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP national general secretary Vijayasai Reddy's padayatra from today

YSRCP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy will undertake a 10-day padayatra from Wednesday in all the 72 wards of the city.

The Vizag city comprises six Assembly constituencies.

The padayatra is aimed at creating awareness among the public about the YSRCP's fight for special category status (SCS) to the AP and extending support to party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy's 'Praja Sankalpa Padayatra', which is in Krishna district at present.

YSRCP leaders Tainala Vijayakumar, Malla Vijay Prasad and others released schedule and route map of Vijayasai's padayatra at the YSRCP office here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Malla Vijaya Prasad and Vijayakumar said that the padayatra will be preceded by bike and car rallies from the party city office, poojas at the Sampath Vinayagar temple at Asilmetta and garlanding of YS Rajasekhara Reddy's statue at the Aganampudi junction.

The padayatra will start from Gajuwaka constituency wards and conclude in Vizag South constituency on May 11.

During the padayatra, Vijayasai and other local leaders will interact with the public to know about their difficulties with the local 'Janmabhoomi committees', problems with land mafia, irregular power supply and other public-related issues.

At the same time, the YSRC leaders will explain about the SCS agitation of the YSRCP and Jagan's Praja Sankalpa Yatra. Vijayasai will address the public at six constituency-level meetings.

