Home States Andhra Pradesh

41,025 thunderbolts on a single day in Andhra Pradesh, 13 dead

Though officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued alerts about the lightning strikes, they did not reach the ground level.

Published: 03rd May 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Banana plantation damaged in heavy rain and wind at Venkatayapalem village in Guntur district on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The  state witnessed 41,025 cloud-to-ground strikes (thunderbolts) on a single day on Tuesday, causing as many as 13 human deaths. Another person died due to a tree collapse.Severe lightning activities were observed at around 7:15 am over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts and, in the  afternoon, West Godavari, East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts were rattled by crashing thunderbolts.The lightning activity in 11 districts in the state subsided by around 11:40 pm.

While 6 persons lost their lives in Guntur district alone, three persons were struck dead by lightning in Vizianagaram, two in West Godavari and one each in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.Though officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued alerts about the lightning strikes, they did not reach the ground level. As per the details given by the APSDMA, they alerted 443 mandals in 11 districts.

Of the 41,025 lightnings that struck the state, as many as 11,955 were reported in Nellore district followed by 4,725 in Prakasam, 4,703 in Srikakulam, 4,101 in Guntur, 3,901 in Vizianagaram, 3,216 in East Godavari, 2,925 in Krishna and 2,698 in Visakhapatnam. Kadapa district witnessed 327 lightnings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rain Andhra Pradesh
More from this section

Liquor dealers of Andhra Pradesh call off  'no-purchase' protest

Andhra Pradesh explains to Centre why CM Chandrababu Naidu had to skip meeting with PM Modi

Newly-appointed Chairman Varla Ramaiah vows to bring APSRTC out of red

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity