Andhra Pradesh explains to Centre why CM Chandrababu Naidu had to skip meeting with PM Modi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Centre explaining that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu could not make it to the National Committee meeting organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he was preoccupied with the Cabinet meeting scheduled on the same day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised the meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the programmes to be held on the occasion of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. All Chief Ministers were invited to the meeting.

In the letter addressed to Ministry of Culture Secretary Raghavendra Singh, Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Satish Chandra mentioned that though the State government was keen on active participation in the discussion, it could not take part as the Cabinet meeting was scheduled on the day and it required the presence of the Chief Minister to take decisions on important matters related to policies of the government. The Andhra Pradesh government has great regard and respect for Mahatma Gandhi, Satish Chandra said and added that that it is keenly waiting for the next national committee meeting.