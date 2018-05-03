Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police told to use modern technology

DGP M Malakondaiah has advised police personnel to adopt modern technology in solving crime and maintaining law and order.

Published: 03rd May 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 06:12 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: DGP M Malakondaiah has advised police personnel to adopt modern technology in solving crime and maintaining law and order.He attended passing out parade of trainee constables at Police Training Centre here on Wednesday. Later, addressing the media, the DGP said that police personnel are being trained with the help of National Police Academy.

Malakondaiah said that vacancies in police department will be filled soon. He said majority of cyber crimes are reported from Vizag followed by Vijayawada. He said that steps are being taken to prevent Maoist attacks with the help of state border police. A total of 660 constables (228 male and 432 women) belonging to nine districts of the State have undergone training for 9 months at Police Training Centre, Ongole. 

