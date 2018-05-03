Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority to host three-day air show from November 23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The air show that enthralled the people of Vijayawada last year is all set to offer visual feast once again. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) is gearing up to host a three-day air show in the city from November 23. The event, titled Air Show-2018, will be held at Punnami Ghat.
According to Tourism Department officials, the event would be held with the support of Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

“The FICCI has requested the State government to host the event in Vijayawada just the way it conducted aviation summit and air show last year. We will finalise the plans in a few days,” an official said. About `2.85 crore will be required to host the event, and the government has released a government order (GO RT 149) sanctioning the same in principle.

Meanwhile, the APTA is also finalising other events to be held this year. APTA CEO Himanshu Shukla said that 24 events have been proposed to be held between June 2018 and March 2019. He added that the calendar of events would be ready by May-end and would be presented to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The calendar of events would include month-wise details of the events -- such as beach and kite festivals, music and dance concerts and others -- including the venues for the events.

