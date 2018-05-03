BJP will go it alone in Andhra Pradesh, says  GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) MP and party’s national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao has said that the party will not have alliance with any party in Andhra Pradesh in the coming General Elections. A road map is being prepared by the BJP to consolidate its political position in the State.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said, “We are not considering political alliances with any party. As the Left parties are are almost extinct, we don’t consider them at all. As far as other Opposition parties are concerned, all of them are deceiving the people in the name of special category status (SCS). They are whipping up passions. So, we will grow on our own.”

He alleged that there has been no governance in the State for the last six months as the ruling party is busy organising various programmes. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is not only wasting public resources in the name of ‘deekshas’, but also wasting people’s time with his long sermons. “As the elections are just a year away, neither the Chief Minister nor any minister is working. The TDP government is only trying to deriving political mileage for the last six months instead of focussing on governance and serving the public. It is only interested in winning all the 25 MP seats in the State,” he said.

Narasimha Rao advised CM Naidu to step down from the government if he and his partymen want to continue politics of drama. “If you want to continue your party politics with ‘deekshas’, do it after stepping down. But, being in power, you can’t misuse the government machinery for public meetings, cycle yatras and other such events,” he said and added that if the TDP continued to cheat the public, the BJP would have to launch a fight for justice.He also ruled out TDP’s effect in the upcoming Karnataka elections.

“The CM is under an illusion that if he gives a call, the people would follow it. He should come out of that illusion,” he said and added that the TDP is working in favour of the Congress in Karnataka.Narasimha Rao opined that the proposed federal front being mooted by Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhara Rao would not have any significant impact on national politics. “A federal front or a third front won’t have any effect on us politically. In fact, it should be called fearful front as it is being formed as its supporters are scared of BJP’s strength,” he said.