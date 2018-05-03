Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain, gusty winds forecast in Andhra Pradesh

IMD officials predicted that thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty winds, is likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Coastal AP and Rayalaseema in the next 48 hours.

Published: 03rd May 2018 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  After rainfall in the last 24 hours, many parts of Coastal AP and Rayalaseema witnessed hot weather conditions on Wednesday. The highest temperature of 42.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Kurnool.

IMD officials predicted that thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty winds, is likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Coastal AP and Rayalaseema in the next 48 hours.
Strong surface winds from South-western direction at a speed of 45-50 kmph are likely along and off North Coastal Andhra  Pradesh, the IMD said and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rainfall weather
More from this section

Liquor dealers of Andhra Pradesh call off  'no-purchase' protest

Andhra Pradesh explains to Centre why CM Chandrababu Naidu had to skip meeting with PM Modi

Newly-appointed Chairman Varla Ramaiah vows to bring APSRTC out of red

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity