Heavy rain, gusty winds forecast in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After rainfall in the last 24 hours, many parts of Coastal AP and Rayalaseema witnessed hot weather conditions on Wednesday. The highest temperature of 42.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Kurnool.

IMD officials predicted that thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty winds, is likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Coastal AP and Rayalaseema in the next 48 hours.

Strong surface winds from South-western direction at a speed of 45-50 kmph are likely along and off North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next 24 hours.