Heavy rains continue to lash Visakhapatnam, coastal Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Following continuous downpour in the port city, the patients of the pediatric and the casualty wings of King George Hospital on Thursday woke up to rainwater flooding their wards. The incessant rains have continued their onslaughtin parts of North Coastal districts and the twin Godavari districts.

On seeing the water in the wards, the hospital staff swung into action and started shifting affectd patients to wards which were not flooded.

Meanwhile, the low lying areas, which received 8 cm of rain till morning have been inundated. The water has entered the houses, leaving residents inconvenienced.

Due to high-velocity winds, trees at some parts of the city have got uprooted and fallen on the roads giving way to traffic jams. With the bridge near Gnanapuram area clogged with water, RTC buses being operated on that route were forced to be re-routed.

The situation was no different in different parts of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district, which are also facing heavy rains. Reports of incessant downpour were also reported in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and other parts of East Godavari district. The sky was overcast in West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur districts.

Speaking to Express, duty officer of Cyclone Warning Centre, Vizag said with high temperatures and moisture in the atmosphere, Cumulonimbus clouds have formed resulting in thunderstorms. The rains, he further added, are likely to continue for the next 24 hours. The fishermen have been advised to not into the sea.