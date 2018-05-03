Liquor dealers of Andhra Pradesh call off  'no-purchase' protest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Wine traders and owners of bar & restaurants across the State ordered a whopping Rs 125 crore worth liquor stocks as against the normal sale (not more than Rs 50 crore a day) after the AP State Wine Dealers’ Association (APSWDA) called off their strike on Wednesday.The decision to call off the protest demanding hike in the trade margin from the existing 9 per cent to 18 was taken after Minister for Excise and Prohibition KS Jawahar promised the association that the government will look into the issue.

As part of the protest, the wine dealers had stopped purchase of liquor stocks from the Excise depots.

Association president Rayala Subba Rao and other members met Jawahar at the State Secretariat on Wednesday and gave a letter to him explaining the problems being faced by the wine dealers.