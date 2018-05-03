Home States Andhra Pradesh

More gold found in lockers of  Andhra Pradesh RTA attender

ACB officials who unearthed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs100 crore from the house of K Narasimha Reddy, an attender in the office of the Deputy Transport Commissioner, here on Tuesday

Published: 03rd May 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  ACB officials who unearthed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the house of K Narasimha Reddy, an attender in the office of the Deputy Transport Commissioner, here on Tuesday after conducting a raid, continued searches on Wednesday. They opened two bank lockers of Narasimha Reddy in the city. In the lockers of the District Co-operative Central Bank and City Union Bank, they found 3.5 kg of gold and 7.5 kg of silver. Fixed deposits to the tune of `2 lakh were also found in the banks. 

According to  ACB officials, a total of 5.5 kg of gold ornaments and 15 kg of silver articles were unearthed in the raids. It was also found that he had taken a life insurance policy worth `1 cr for his family members. The ACB officials are still continuing their searches.

