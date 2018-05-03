Home States Andhra Pradesh

Newly-appointed Chairman Varla Ramaiah vows to bring APSRTC out of red

VIJAYAWADA: Newly-appointed APSRTC Chairman and senior TDP leader Varla Ramaiah has promised to turnaround loss-making State-owned public transport corporation. Ramaiah assumed office in the presence of ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, K Atchannaidu, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Prathipati Pulla Rao, Nakka Anand Babu and Kollu Ravindra and APSRTC Managing Director NV Surendra Babu at a programme held at the RTC House here on Wednesday. 

Addressing the gathering, Ramaiah said new buses would be purchased to provide hassle-free journey to passengers. The accumulated loss of the corporation stood at Rs 8,000 crore after bifurcation of the State. 
“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given me a big responsibility reposing faith in me. Measures will be taken to bring the RTC out of red by encouraging employees to work as a team,” he promised. 

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the RTC’s losses are coming down gradually. He praised the efforts of the officials and the staff for improvement of the organisations in the last four years.  
MLCs Batchula Arjunudu, Karanam Balaram, Buddha Venkanna and B Ravindra, ZP chairperson Gadde Anuradha and City Mayor Koneru Sridhar attended.

