Upbeat TDP gears up for  Dharma Poratam in 12 districts

The TDP coordination committee meeting held at the residence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli, near here, on Wednesday, resolved to organise the next Dharma Poratam meeting.

Published: 03rd May 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu greets visitors during his day-long hunger strike, Dharma Porata Deeksha, in Vijayawada.File |EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Buoyed by overwhelming response to its Dharma Portam public meeting in the temple town of Tirupati a few days ago, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to organise such meetings in  the remaining 12 districts of the State to continue its fight against the Centre by explaining to the people the raw deal meted out by the Centre.

The TDP coordination committee meeting held at the residence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli, near here, on Wednesday, resolved to organise the next Dharma Poratam meeting in Visakhapatnam this month. The last meeting would be be conducted in Amaravati in January, 2019. The TDP has also decided to continue the ongoing bicycle rallies in all Assembly constituencies of the State.
Observing that the the agitation taken up by the State has the public support, the TDP coordination committee felt that the people were vexed with the ‘collusion politics’ of BJP and YSRC.

Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu opined that Karnataka elections is an example of BJP’s collusion politics.“In Andhra Pradesh, YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy is getting relief from Enforcement Directorate attachments. In Karnataka, Gali Janardhan Reddy is getting relief in mining cases. It is ridiculous for the CBI to write letters saying that the investigating agency does not have details of iron ore exported illegally,” Naidu remarked.

He said the YSR Congress (YSRC), instead of demanding that the BJP government accord special category status (SCS) to AP, is attacking the TDP which is fighting for SCS on behalf of 5 crore people of AP, he said and added that this shows their secret agenda.“What signals is the BJP sending to people by hobnobbing with corrupt people? Prime Minister Modi said he would bring back money from Swiss banks. However, there is no sign of it till date,’’ he added.

