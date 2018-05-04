10 lakh youth to get unemployment dole in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The unemployment allowance scheme, one of the major poll promises made by the TDP in 2014, which remained unfulfilled in the last four years, has come back into focus with the government expediting the process of launching it. The government will extend the dole to at least 10 lakh unemployed youth. The Group of Ministers (GoM), at its meeting in Velagapudi on Thursday, directed the officials to prepare the terms of reference (ToR) for implementation of the scheme by the end of May.

The GoM, comprising Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, BC Welfare Minister K Atchannaidu and Youth Services Minister Kollu Ravindra, said the government is keen on implementing the scheme. Stating that `1,000 crore was allocated in the 2018-19 budget for unemployment dole, Ramakrishnudu said the government is ready to allocate more funds for the purpose.

After fixing degree as qualification for the dole, the GoM decided to provide skill development training to students who have completed ITI and polytechnic courses to provide them job opportunities.Suggesting to the officials to receive online applications from candidates, the ministers directed them (officials) to create a special application for the purpose and appoint an official in every district for scrutinising applications and selecting beneficiaries of the unemployment dole.

The government will offer training to youth for the purpose of providing them job opportunities in industries. Youth Services Special Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam and Finance Secretary M Ravi Chandra were also present.

Who is eligible?

Those who are already working on contract or outsourcing basis in industries

Youth pursuing higher education after completion of graduation

Only one person in a family to be considered for dole