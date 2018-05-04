96.75 per cent candidates qualify Andhra Pradesh  Education Common Entrance Test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) results were released by Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Ganta Srinivas here on Thursday. This year, the pass percentage of candidates stood at 96.75, a slight decrease from the last year’s 97.74.

Speaking on the occasion, the HRD Minister said of the 8,697 candidates registered for the examination, 7,679 appeared for the test, registering an attendance of 81.4 per cent.

While Avasarala Lakshmi of Visakhapatnam stood first in Mathematics, Majji Ravi Kumar, who hails from Vizianagaram, secured first rank in Physical Sciences and Vijayini Mishra of Visakhapatnam in Biological Sciences. Pallupa Mohan of Kurnool secured first in Social Studies.The exam for admission into B.Ed. colleges across the State was held on April 19. As many as 246 candidates failed to qualify the examination, which was conducted at 26 centres across the State.

Out of the 2,040 candidates who appeared for Mathematics exam, 1,957 cleared it. In Physics and Biology, 844 and 1,493 candidates qualified the exam respectively. In English, 473 candidates qualified. Out of the 2,781 candidates, who took the Social Studies exam, 2,663 cleared it. The results along with the marks and rank will be updated on the official website of AP EdCET, said AP Edcet 2018 convener T Kumaraswami.