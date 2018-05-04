Andhra Pradesh: 7-year-old girl slips from running train, dies

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A 7-year-old-girl died after falling off a moving train near Kavali railway station in the early hours of Friday. The incident took place between Kavali and Sri Venkateswarapuram at around 5:15 am. The deceased was identified as Nagalapati Rohita Reddy.

According to railway police, she was travelling in S6 coach of Yesvantpur Express along with her parents Bhanuprakash Reddy and Hemalatha. The family belongs to Padmavathi Nagar in MR Palli. When the train reached Kavali station, the girl went to toilet with her mother. Due to a sudden jerk in the movement of the express train, Rohita accidentally slipped from the vestibule between the compartments. On seeing it, Hemalatha screamed for help. Some passengers immediately pulled the chain and the train came to a halt.

Later, her parents informed the matter to railway police. The body of Rohita was found 2 km away from the place where the train halted. The mishap took place while the family was coming to their native place for summer vacation from Hanamkonda.