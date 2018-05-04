Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Accused rickshaw-puller in Dachepalli child rape case hangs self

A Subbaiah's body was foud hanging from  a tree near Amaralingeswara Swamy temple in Daida village of Gurazala mandal.

Published: 04th May 2018 02:35 PM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The 55-year-old rickshaw puller A Subbaiah, accused in the rape of a 9-year old girl in Dachepalli of Guntur district committed suicide.

His body was found hanging from a tree near Amaralingeswara Swamy temple in Daida village of Gurazala mandal on Friday afternoon.  “Family members of the accused have identified the body and it has been shifted to the government hospital for postmortem,” Home Minister N Chinna Rajappa along with DGP M Malakondaiah told mediapersons.

On Wednesday, the girl was raped by Subbaiah which led to a public outrage. People took to streets on Thursday and even blocked vehicular traffic passing through Dachepalli for several hours.On Friday morning tension continued with a large number of people continuing their protests. Additional forces were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.  

Seventeen police teams were formed to search for the accused and even drone cameras were employed to search along the bank of Krishna River, suspecting he might have attempted suicide.  The police department also engaged boats to search along the river bank.

Earlier in the day Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who directed the officials to intensify search operations for the accused, announced Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to the victim’s family. 

