Andhra Pradesh rape: Search for 55-year-old rickshaw puller continues

GUNTUR: Search for A Subbaiah, the 55-year-old rickshaw puller, who raped a 9-year-old girl in Dachepalli of Guntur district continued on Friday.

Seventeen police teams are searching for the accused and drone cameras have been employed to search along the bank of Krishna River, suspecting Subbaiah might have attempted suicide. The police department also engaged boats to search along the river bank.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Dachepalli, with many people conducting. Additional forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident. The rape led to public outrage with many observing a bandh in Dachepalli on Thursday as a mark of protest. Vehicular traffic passing through Dachepalli stayed blocked for several hours.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who directed the officials to intensify search operations for the accused, has announced Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to the victims’ family

Home Minister N Chinna Rajappa visited the victim at Government General Hospital in Guntur and assured the family members of bringing the culprit to book. Later he visited Dachapelli to review the situation.

YSRC party MLA RK Roja and others too visited the victim at Government Hospital. Condemning the incident and blaming the State Government’s inept handling of law and order in the state, Roja also staged a protest for some time at the hospital.