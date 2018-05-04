Andhra Pradesh: TDP activist attempts to rape minor girl in East Godavari district

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A TDP activist and his friends attempted rape on a 17-year-old minor girl in Thammayapeta village of Thondangi mandal in East Godavari district on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The incident came to light on Friday following a complaint lodged by the minor's family members with Thondangi police.

According to the police, K Srinivas, husband of Kathipudi MPTC belonging to TDP along with his three friends came in a car to the roadside hotel run by the family members of the victim. They demanded to be served tea and on being told that hotel is closed, they ransacked the furniture and dragged the 17-year old girl to nearby fields. With the girl and other family members crying for help, locals rushed to their rescue.

The accused, who were in an inebriated condition tried to drive away the locals threatening them, but when locals tried to overpower them, they fled the spot abandoning their car. Police registered a case under sections 447, 427, 323, 376 r/w 511, 34 of IPC and Sections 7 and 8 of POCSO Act 2012 and searching for the accused, who are at large.