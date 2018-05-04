Andhra Pradesh's Dachepalli seethes with anger over rape of minor girl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 9-year-old girl from a minority community was raped by a 55-year-old man at Dachepalli in Guntur district on Wednesday night leading to public outrage.Following the incident, a large number of people blocked Addanki-Narketpally highway condemning the incident and demanding the arrest of the accused. On Thursday morning, the house of the accused was attacked by an angry mob. People of Dachepalli voluntarily observed a bandh.

According to police, the accused, Annam Subbaiah, a rickshaw-puller, lured the victim with chocolate. After committing the atrocity, he fled. When the girl returned home and narrated the incident to her parents, they first rushed her to the local hospital and then to the government hospital in Gurazala. Later she was taken to Government General Hospital in Guntur.

Annam Subbaiah, 55

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the police to act tough against the accused and even announced a cash reward to those who catch the accused and hand him over to the police. He directed ministers and officials of the Women and Child Welfare to visit Dachepalli and extend moral support to the victim’s family. District Collector Kona Sasidhar visited the hospital and enquired about the girl’s condition.

Speaking to mediapersons, DGP M Malakondaiah said that efforts were being made to nab the accused. “The incident is highly condemnable. The accused seems to be a pervert and mentally ill. We will arrest him soon and our officials are on the job,” he said, while calling upon the people to maintain restraint and cooperate with the police.

According to him, the accused is staying with his son after both of his wives left him. Immediately after the incident, locals rushed to the house of Subbaiah’s son and, on not finding him, they thrashed his son. The police reached the spot and came to know what happened. Immediately, special teams were formed to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, tension continued in Dachepalli and additional forces were deployed to maintain law and order. Locals, who withdrew their protest in the early hours of the day following an assurance from the police, resumed road blockade on Thursday noon and it continued till 6 pm. . According to Guntur (Rural) SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu, a case was booked against the accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act -2012 and under Sec 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. As per the statistics available with the police department, 18 minor girls were raped in Guntur district alone this year so far.

