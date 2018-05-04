Chief Minister Relief Fund to 'go offline' in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To avoid delay in extending financial support to beneficiaries, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to issue Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques directly to the beneficiaries instead of making online payment.

Naidu on Thursday directed the officials to make payments of relief through cheques. He said the public representatives will directly hand over the cheques to the beneficiaries.Stating that the government had already released Rs 70 crore to banks towards making payment to CMRF beneficiaries, Naidu said that henceforth there will no delay.