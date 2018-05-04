Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Relief Fund to 'go offline' in Andhra Pradesh

 To avoid delay in extending financial support to beneficiaries, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to issue Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques directly to the beneficiaries.

Published: 04th May 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  To avoid delay in extending financial support to beneficiaries, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to issue Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques directly to the beneficiaries instead of making online payment.

Naidu on Thursday directed the officials to make payments of relief through cheques.  He said the public representatives will directly hand over the cheques to the beneficiaries.Stating that the government had already released Rs 70 crore to banks towards making payment to CMRF beneficiaries, Naidu said that henceforth there will no delay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CMRF Chief Minister Relief Fund

Comments

More from this section

Hyderabad HC confirms life imprisonment to Pakistani for waging war against Indian government

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to introduce double decker cots for more accommodation

Dried up Kolleru Lake leaves Andhra Pradesh villagers high and dry

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity