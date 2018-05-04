Home States Andhra Pradesh

Finance Ministers from 11 states to meet in Andhra Pradesh on May 7

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said that finance ministers, secretaries and financial experts from 11 States will discuss the loss to be caused to them because of the new arrangement.

A file imagr of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala during the inauguration of southern states’ Finance Ministers’ conclave | EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Alleging that the Centre is attempting to override State governments and violate the spirit of cooperative federalism by setting terms of reference (ToR) for the 15th Finance Commission, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said that finance ministers, secretaries and financial experts from 11 States will discuss the loss to be caused to them because of the new arrangement, at a meeting to be hosted by the Andhra Pradesh government on May 7.

Apart from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Puducheri, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Mizoram will also suffer losses, he said. Ramakrishnudu on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the meeting to be held at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi. He said the Centre is trying to deny developing States their rightful share of Central funds by accepting the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

Stating that AP alone would lose about Rs 8,000 crore per year if devolution of funds to States is done by the Centre as per the 2011 Census, he said they (States)would demand that the Centre  continue sharing of revenue based on the 1971 Census. He directed Finance Secretary M Ravi Chandra to extend invitations to dignitaries attending the meeting.

