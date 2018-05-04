Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four killed, crops damaged as rain lashes Andhra Pradesh

The heavy rain that lashed several parts of the state since Thursday morning, claimed lives of four persons and damaged agriculture and horticulture crops in hudreds of acres.

Banana plantation damaged in heavy rain and wind at Venkatayapalem village in Guntur district on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

VIJAYAWADA:  The heavy rain that lashed several parts of the state since Thursday morning, claimed lives of four persons and damaged agriculture and horticulture crops in hudreds of acres.Three persons - T Yesu Reddy, 47, and M Balagopal Rao, 22, of Krosur in Guntur district and S Anamma of Chennupalli in Ballikurava mandal of Prakasam district died when they were struck by lightning.  A 9-year old boy, Arvind, died in Kurnool city when a tree got uprooted and fell on him while he was going home.

A city bus got stuck in the flooded  Gnanapuram
bridge road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Thunderstorms that lashed different parts of North Coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and  East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, parts of Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor, and Kurnool, threw normal life out of gear. In Visakhapatnam, several low-lying areas were inndated.

Patients in pediatric and casualty wings of King George Hospital were shifted to other wards on the first floor, as rainwater flooded them. The staff of the hospital swung into action and started draining out the rainwater from the wards.At several places, rainwater entered homes, causing severe inconvenience to the residents.

 Due to high-velocity winds, trees in some parts of the city were uprooted and fell on the roads causing traffic jam.  An RTC bus got stuck in the flooded road near the bridge at Gnanapuram.In Vijayawada and others parts of Krishna district, the heavy rain that lasted for about 90 minutes in the afternoon disrupted normal life. Roads in Vijayawada resembled streams and at several places, traffic jams were reported.  The situation was the same in different parts of Guntur and Prakasam districts. Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada in East Godavari district also received  heavy rain. Kurnool city and other parts of the district, Tirupati and parts of Chittoor district also recorded a heavy rainfall in the evening. 

Speaking to the Express, duty officer of Cyclone Warning Centre, Vizag, said with high temperatures and moisture in the atmosphere, Cumulonimbus clouds formed resulting in thunderstorms. He said rain is likely to continue for another 24 hours.  Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hoursMeanwhile, IMD has issued a warning stating that thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds are very likely at isolated places in  the coastal districts and Rayalaseema.

On Thursday, Vizag recorded 8 cm rain at Waltair and gusty winds at 40 kmph, Vizianagaram 8 cm rain, Srikakulam 4 cm and Kakinada 1 cm rain. Strong surface winds from south-westerly direction at speeds reaching 45 to 50 kmph are likely along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Weathermen warned fishermen off Andhra coast to be cautious while venturing into the sea.

Cause of thunderstorms
High temperatures and moisture in the atmosphere lead to formation of cumulonimbus clouds, which trigger  thunderstorms
Forecast:  Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds very likely at isolated places in the coastal districts and Rayalaseema on Friday.

rain

