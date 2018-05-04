Jaganmohan Reddy disproportionate assets case: Hyderabad HC directs ED to file counter affidavit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate to file counter affidavit in a petition by senior IAS officer BP Acharya, the then vice-chairman of APIIC, seeking to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against him by the ED in the Indu Tech Zone episode of Jagan’s disproportionate assets case.

Justice Shameem Akther was dealing with the petition filed by Acharya contending that the special ED court cannot take into cognizance the charge-sheet filed by the ED.Advocate Pradyumna Kumar Reddy, appearing for Acharya, submitted that the ED cannot go ahead against the petitioner without prior permission from the government. However, the ED registered the case without taking permission from the Centre or the state government, he said.