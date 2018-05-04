Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telangana: 7-year-old girl slips from running train, dies

The victim N Rohita, native of Hanamkonda in Telangana state was going to Tirupati along with her parents in Narayanadri Express.

Published: 04th May 2018 03:33 PM

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A 7-year-old girl going on a pilgrimage to Tirupati with her parents slipped from the running train and died. The incident took place between Kavali and Sri Venkateswara Puram in Nellore district on Friday morning. 

According to railway police, the victim N Rohita, native of Hanamkonda in Telangana state was going to Tirupati along with her parents in Narayanadri Express. When the train left Kavali station, she went to the washroom to attend nature's call.  When she failed to return even after five minutes, her parents went to the washroom, but on not finding here there, they pulled the chain and stopped the train. 

They searched along the track and found the body of the girl. She is suspected to have slipped from the train when she stood at the entrance. The body of the victim was shifted to Nellore Government Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered and the investigation is on. 

