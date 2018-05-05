Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ambedkar University to run engineering courses

In view of the fact that there are hardly any full-fledged government engineering colleges in the district, officials of the Dr BR Ambedkar University have decided to run engineering courses.

Published: 05th May 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In view of the fact that there are hardly any full-fledged government engineering colleges in the district, officials of the Dr BR Ambedkar University have decided to run engineering courses from the university campus itself. Since the university has autonomous powers, the council members have unanimously approved the move.

This decision taken by the Dr BR Ambedkar University, informed sources said, would be a boon for the students. A multistorey complex, constructed at a cost of Rs 18 crore, is made ready to run the engineering courses in the varsity campus. With the EAMCET results being released a few days ago, the university authorities are mulling to conduct admissions, in this new academic session itself, based on merit.University authorities have sent the proposal to the higher education officials for approval, said the university registrar K Raghu Babu. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ambedkar University engineering courses

Comments

More from this section

 BJP leader K Raghurama Krishnam Raju joins Telugu Desam Party

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu happy with people’s 'satisfaction' levels

Padayatras to mark YSRC Congress President Jaganmohan Reddy's 2,000-km feat

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity