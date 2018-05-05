Ambedkar University to run engineering courses

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In view of the fact that there are hardly any full-fledged government engineering colleges in the district, officials of the Dr BR Ambedkar University have decided to run engineering courses from the university campus itself. Since the university has autonomous powers, the council members have unanimously approved the move.

This decision taken by the Dr BR Ambedkar University, informed sources said, would be a boon for the students. A multistorey complex, constructed at a cost of Rs 18 crore, is made ready to run the engineering courses in the varsity campus. With the EAMCET results being released a few days ago, the university authorities are mulling to conduct admissions, in this new academic session itself, based on merit.University authorities have sent the proposal to the higher education officials for approval, said the university registrar K Raghu Babu.