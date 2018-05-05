Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu happy with people’s 'satisfaction' levels

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing happiness over 73 per cent ‘satisfaction’ levels over implementation of government welfare and developmental programmes in the State up to April this year, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appreciated the officials for their hard work. However, he wanted the percentage to be increased in the future.

Reviewing the implementation of various welfare schemes in the State and taking stock of the survey conducted to know the satisfaction levels of the people over implementation of the schemes, Naidu said satisfaction level was 72 per cent in ration distribution and 78 per cent in pension disbursal. The satisfaction levels should go up to 90 per cent, he said and expressed happiness over 96 per cent satisfaction with regard to the Chandranna Bheema scheme implementation.

The officials were asked to study ways and means to improve satisfaction levels in implementation of 34 schemes of 19 departments. “Doing work is important and informing people that we are working is also important,” he said. According to officials, the response from the public after redressal of their grievances through call centre is also being calculated for determining satisfaction levels.

The survey will help the officials analyse their working and effectiveness. Citing incentives and government jobs announced to sportspersons like PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, the Chief Minister said his government is encouraging sports and sportspersons.

Naidu interacts with SC/ST JEE rankers

Earlier, students from SC and ST communities, who excelled in the JEE-Mains and SSC examinations called on the Chief Minister and thanked him for providing infrastructure and extending encouragement.

As many as 216 students, who pursued education at government residential schools, bagged ranks in JEE Mains. Similarly, 140 students of those schools, who achieved 10 GPA in SSC exams also met the Chief Minister.

Congratulating students, Naidu explained the importance of education and appreciated their efforts. He explained how his government is helping the students like them. Social Welfare Minister Nakka Anand Babu and others were present.