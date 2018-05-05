Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu meets rape victim in Guntur, says rapists will be hanged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said those who sexually assault women and minor girls should be hanged and urged lawyers to not argue on behalf of such people.

“If anyone molests a minor girl, he should consider that day to be his last. Such people have no right to live in the State... they should be booked under the Nirbhaya Act... now a new Act has also come into force. We will set up special courts and ensure that such culprits are hanged,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the nine-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted, at Dachepalli in Guntur district, the Chief Minister said he was pained when he came to know of the incident.

"This is inhuman. I directed the police to immediately catch the culprit. Based on her parents' complaint, the police formed 17 teams and scanned the entire region. People also responded... I reviewed the progress of the case the second day and that afternoon, we came to know that the culprit had committed suicide,” he said and stressed the need for creating awareness among the people about sexual assaults.

“These things should not happen in State. If anyone indulges in this kind of crime, it will be his last day. Such people have no right to live in State. There should be a debate on the issue. To bring maximum awareness, I have called upon all people to come out and participate in a rally tomorrow evening to express their solidarity with the victims of sexual assaults,” he explained.

Stressing the need for deterrence, the Chief Minister observed that technology has made porn accessible which is leading some astray.

“Parents should talk to their children and teachers should also sensitize students. This incident should be the last such in the State. Irrespective of age, anyone who molests girls/women will be dealt with firmly. The accessibility of porn will also be controlled. We will see how we can do it,” he said.

Replying to queries from scribes, he opined that deterrence is as important as awareness. “We will set up special courts and ensure that such culprits are hanged. They should be hanged only then will there be deterrence. I urge lawyers too. In these cases, it is wrong on the part of lawyers to argue. If they know that sexual assault will ruin them completely, they will think twice,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister also announced that he would personally bear the educational expenses of the nine-year-old girl and promised a contract job, house and an agricultural plot for her family besides an additional fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh for her. Naidu, who appeared moved by the plight of the girl, was firm in his views as he repeatedly asserted that sexual assaults won't be tolerated.

"Technology must be used for good purposes. Some people have extreme tendencies.. we will see how to control the accessibility of porn etc. Even UKG and elementary school girls are not being spared. Are we human beings? ... I am issuing a strict warning.. eve-teasers photos will also be put online. Such people should be afraid. Women should thrash such people in public,” he said.

He was also upset with the Opposition YSRC's allegations of increased sexual assaults against women under the TDP regime. While condemning the party's behavior, advised the opposition leaders not to play politics over this kind of incidents.