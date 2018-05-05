Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu opposes  GST panel’s plan to impose sugar cess

 Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has written a letter to GST Council Chairman Arun Jaitley opposing the proposal to impose a cess of Rs 3 on sugar.

Sugar, whole sale, quintal

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has written a letter to GST Council Chairman Arun Jaitley opposing the proposal to impose a cess of Rs 3 on sugar. He said the Andhra Pradesh government is burdened with subsidy to a tune of Rs  250 crore per year on sugar. Any additional levy on sugar in the name of cess will only increase the financial burden on the State, he said.
Stating  that the cess causes an additional burden on the common man, he said it is also against the ‘One Tax One Nation’ spirit of GST.

The GST Council, at its 27th meeting conducted through a video conference on Friday, discussed the issue of imposition of cess on sugar at a rate not exceeding Rs 3 per kg over and above the GST of 5 per cent. Taking the problems of the sugar industry into consideration, the council wants to use the said collections for welfare of the sector in general and farmers in particular.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is also the Chairman of the GST Council, while speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi after the meeting on imposition of the cess on sugar, said that the GST Council took note of the prevailing situation in the sector. He said the Council had decided to constitute a Committee of Ministers which will consider the circumstances under which a commodity’s cost is more than its price and makes recommendations accordingly.

He said the Centre had already stopped supplying sugar through the Public Distribution System (PDS). Consequently, the State governments were forced to bear the subsidy burden on sugar supplied by them through the ration shops, Ramakrishnudu said and demanded that the proposal to levy cess on sugar be withdrawn. 

