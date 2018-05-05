Andhra Pradesh government mulls digitization of academic certificates using blockchain tech

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government, which wants to use blockchain to ensure cyber security and reduce mistakes caused by data-heavy administration work, is taking steps to adopt the technology for creating a digital record of academic certificates. Through the project aimed at ending the use of fake certificates, the government will provide students tamper-proof digital certificates which can be used during recruitments.

The project will be launched in all government-run schools and colleges in the first phase, sources privy to the proposal told TNIE. “Academic certificates — degree certificates and mark sheets of all students from Class eight to graduation — will be encrypted using blockchain technology. This will put an end to the rampant problem of job aspirants submitting fake certificates, as employers can now easily verify the documents. The step will also help us move towards a paperless administration gradually,” JA Chowdary, special chief secretary and IT advisor to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu told TNIE.

“Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country to adopt the technology to issue foolproof certificates,” the IT advisor added. Once data from government-run schools and colleges is encrypted, officials will work with private educational institutions. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018. “At the end of the academic year, we will give the candidate his/her blockchain ID along with physical certificates. The ID can be used during job interviews globally,” Chowdary explained.

The number of fake certificates in circulation in the country has swelled the demand for blockchain technology among companies which are forced to spend a considerable amount of money and time doing background checks of potential employees. The government is hopeful that the project will also put an end to data stealing.

Officials are now in search of a company that will do blockchain encryption for them. A request for proposals (RFP) is expected to be invited from prospective companies in three months, following which a project developer will be chosen.