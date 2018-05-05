Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andra Pradesh: Accused in Guntur rape case found dead

A 60-year-old man who had allegedly raped a 9-year-old girl in Guntur on May 2 was found hanging from a tree near Amaralingeswara Swamy Temple in Amaravati

By ANI

AMARAVATI (AP): A 60-year-old man who had allegedly raped a 9-year-old girl in Guntur on May 2 was found hanging from a tree near Amaralingeswara Swamy Temple in Amaravati yesterday.

After the rape incident was reported on Wednesday, the local residents of Gurazala, Guntur, on Thursday staged a protest at Bhahma Naidu statue and demanded justice for the nine-year-old victim.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met the family and relatives of the nine-year-old girl who was raped by a 60-year-old man in Guntur and announced Rs 5 Lakh ex gratia for her. He had also announced help for her studies.

"Government will hold rallies across the state on Monday to create awareness among the public. Stringent punishment will be imposed on those who commit such heinous crime," Naidu said.

In the recent past, there has been a surge in sexual crimes against minor girls.

Taking cognizance of such crimes, President Ram Nath Kovind, on April 22, promulgated the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for effective deterrence against the commission of rape.

The ordinance seeks the death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape particularly of girls below 16 years, thereby strengthening the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

