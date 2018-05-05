Ayesha rape and murder case: Six suspects refuse to face narco test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The seven suspects named by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the rape and murder case of B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera appeared before the Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Friday and submitted their counter petitions, expressing their unwillingness to undergo narcoanalysis test.

In its petition in April, investigation officials requested the court to send the - Inampudi Padma, warden of the hostel where Ayesha Meera, her husband Inampudi Siva Ramakrishna, victim’s roommates Sowmya and Preethi, prime accused Koneru Satish Babu, grandson of former minister Koneru Ranga Rao, Abburi Ganesh and Chintha Pawan Kumar - to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, to undergo narco test and Brain Electrical Oscillating Signature Profiling Test (BEOSP or BEOS). The SIT officials maintained that these tests were crucial to bring out the real and true facts as to what happened on the day of the incident.

While only Padma agreed to face narco test, the other six objected to the SIT’s petition and claimed innocence. “If it does not affect my health, I’m ready to undergo the test,” Padma told the judge.The six suspects urged the court to dismiss the plea of the SIT. “Despite the fact that my son has no connection with the case, he was harassed and his career was ruined. During investigation, my son was subjected to all type of tests such as DNA, polygraph, footprint, and handwriting. All the reports did not prove his involvement in the case and the reports are still available with Forensic Laboratory in Hyderabad. Instead of getting material evidence, the SIT is intentionally seeking permission of the court to damage our reputation,” alleged father of one of the six suspects.

In the counter petition, the six alleged that narcoanalysis test was not maintainable in law and would violate the rights individuals, provided in the Constitution and Code of Criminal Procedure. “We were subjected to several tests by the earlier investigation agency and there is no need to conduct fresh scientific tests,” one of the six suspects opined.

After hearing their petitions, the fourth ACMM Judge postponed the hearing and called both parties, the seven suspects and SIT officials, for arguments on May 9. “There will be no exemption for anybody from facing tests in the case. This is a sensitive case and people are waiting to know the person who killed the 17-year-old Ayesha. We are conducting the investigation in a transparent manner and will bring out truth very soon,” an SIT official told TNIE.

‘The truth will come out’

The SIT officials maintained that these tests were crucial to bring out the real and true facts as to what happened on the day of the incident

While only Padma agreed to face narco test, the other six objected to the SIT’s petition and claimed innocence After hearing their petitions, the fourth ACMM Judge postponed the hearing and called both parties, the seven suspects and SIT officials, for arguments on May 9

“We are conducting the investigation in a transparent manner and will bring out truth very soon,” an SIT official