 BJP leader K Raghurama Krishnam Raju joins Telugu Desam Party

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader K Raghurama Krishnam Raju from West Godavari district joined the TDP in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday.Welcoming Raghurama Krishnam Raju into the TDP, Naidu said at a time when the state was passing through a juncture, everyone should support his government in the fight for protecting its rights.

All those eager about the development of the state should extend their support to his government, the CM said. Asserting his commitment to develop of the state, he said that he had his mark on development of every inch in Hyderabad. “Be it the international airport at Shamshabad, outer ring road, Indian School of Business, Nalsar University, Hitech City, all those developed during my regime as the Chief Minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh,” he claimed. Speaking on the occasion, Raghurama Krishnam Raju hailed the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and said that he was impressed with the way he was working for the development of the state.